MAGIC Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $164.38 million and approximately $42.00 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00430946 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.35 or 0.30249203 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00750018 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,634,106 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

