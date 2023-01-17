Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$13.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUG. Cormark raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$337,823.20. In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$358,062.50. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total value of C$168,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$337,823.20. Insiders have sold a total of 262,500 shares of company stock worth $3,509,535 over the last three months.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUG opened at C$15.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.59. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

