Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the December 15th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:LUGDF traded down 0.19 on Tuesday, hitting 11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,923. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of 6.07 and a 1-year high of 11.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUGDF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

