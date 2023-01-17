Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.52.

NYSE LOW opened at $212.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $248.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.80.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

