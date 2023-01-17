Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 289.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Friday, October 14th.
Loop Industries Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.69.
Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.
