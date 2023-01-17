Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 289.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LOOP. HC Wainwright downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOOP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loop Industries

Loop Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.