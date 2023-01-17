Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $53.25 million and $8.84 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

