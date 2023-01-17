Loom Network (LOOM) One Day Volume Reaches $20.28 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Loom Network has a market cap of $54.57 million and $20.28 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00434779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.76 or 0.30518268 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.19 or 0.00767569 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.