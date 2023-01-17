LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Up 20.7% This Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $94.93 million and $6.02 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00433625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,447.33 or 0.30437272 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00760350 BTC.

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.