Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.70.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Logitech International from CHF 70 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LOGI stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Logitech International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,483,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 420,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1,896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

