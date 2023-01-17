Locus Chain Price Hits $0.0809 on Top Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $129.09 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00430082 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,444.80 or 0.30188553 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00749140 BTC.

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

