Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $332.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $388.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $449.83 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $363.97 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

