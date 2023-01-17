Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.95. 772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.31.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 45.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

