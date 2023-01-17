Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $710.39 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 774,702,419 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 774,674,418.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00360352 USD and is down -6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $474.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
