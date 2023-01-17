Lisk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.23 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $125.80 million and $6.23 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00021972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004840 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002061 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004182 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,388,926 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

