Linear (LINA) Market Cap Reaches $65.45 Million

Linear (LINA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Linear has a total market cap of $65.45 million and $1.27 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

