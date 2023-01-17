Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given a C$82.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$82.00 target price on Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Linamar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$65.39 on Friday. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$45.46 and a 1 year high of C$81.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linamar will post 8.0200011 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at C$199,490.01. In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,869,000. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,801.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,490.01. Insiders have purchased a total of 50,938 shares of company stock worth $3,369,216 in the last 90 days.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

