Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Cap Hits $5.34 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,529.77 or 0.07280112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.34 billion and approximately $26.30 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 248.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,879,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,874,727.39812751 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,545.99659995 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $29,598,079.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.