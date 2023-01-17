Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in December

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

About Lendlease Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.