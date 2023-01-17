Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in December

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lendlease Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. Lendlease Group has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.91.
About Lendlease Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lendlease Group (LLESY)
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
- Is Visa Stock About To Hit An All Time High?
- 2 Hot Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- $2,000 at Alphabet’s YouTube Purchase: You’d Be Up This Much.
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.