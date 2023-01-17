LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.08 Billion

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and approximately $6,138.44 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

