Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Citigroup

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LEA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA opened at $137.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.04. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,839.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $917,948.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lear by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Lear by 11.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.