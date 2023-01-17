Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.88. 97,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $467.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.