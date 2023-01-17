Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.88. 97,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $467.08.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
