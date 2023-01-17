Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. Laqira Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.93 million and $113,608.14 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00430946 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,422.35 or 0.30249203 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00750018 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today's novel technologies and services in various fields."

