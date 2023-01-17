LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 1,150 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.18.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $255.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $705.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.26.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.