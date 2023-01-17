LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Makes New $8.40 Million Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,933. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $132.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.