LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Lowers Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.11% of ChargePoint worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 954,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 55,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

