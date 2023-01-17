LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Lowers Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.11% of ChargePoint worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 407,505 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,755,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after acquiring an additional 298,070 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 97.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 954,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 55,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

