LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Invests $1.04 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Republic Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Republic Services stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,681. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average of $135.79.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

