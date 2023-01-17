LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.26% of Bumble worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.26 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Bumble to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.72.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

