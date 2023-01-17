LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $41.96 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,697 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,784 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises 2.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.43% of Credicorp worth $41,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 42,086.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 462,950 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,555,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 334,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,657,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.50. 3,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.29. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

