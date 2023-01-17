LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $409,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after buying an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,420,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,198,000 after purchasing an additional 78,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,273,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,890,000 after purchasing an additional 344,471 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,750 shares of company stock valued at $21,110,710 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.92. 9,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.66. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

