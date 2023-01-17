LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $28.02 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $28,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.11.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

