LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.91. 5,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,656. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

