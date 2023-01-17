LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 7,800 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for 1.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.11% of MongoDB worth $15,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in MongoDB by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB Stock Up 1.7 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.90.

MDB traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.97. 6,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,938. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.01. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.