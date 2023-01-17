LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 19,385 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of MAXR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.20. 8,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

