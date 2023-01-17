Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 840.5% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 743.0 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance

OTCMKTS KUMBF opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

