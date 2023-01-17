Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 840.5% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 743.0 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Price Performance
OTCMKTS KUMBF opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.
About Kumba Iron Ore
