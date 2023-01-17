KuCoin Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.08 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $7.80 or 0.00036844 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $767.85 million and $1.08 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00433762 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.25 or 0.30446881 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00762561 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

