Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.28

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 34648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($34.24) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

