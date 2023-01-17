Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Konami Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KONMY opened at 22.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is 22.88 and its 200-day moving average is 24.51. Konami Group has a 52 week low of 20.68 and a 52 week high of 34.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KONMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Konami Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Konami Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Konami Group Company Profile
Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.
