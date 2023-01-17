KlayUniverse Trading 118.2% Higher Over Last Week (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 75% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 118.2% against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $1,238.52 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03989573 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $666.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

