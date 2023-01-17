Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 243.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.70) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.
Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
