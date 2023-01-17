Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 243.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($58.70) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Kion Group from €68.00 ($73.91) to €35.00 ($38.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €58.00 ($63.04) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Kion Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Kion Group

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

