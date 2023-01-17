Kendall Capital Management Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $273.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

