Kendall Capital Management Sells 195 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Target by 7.4% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 8.5% in the third quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $4,233,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.96. 23,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,974. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.26. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

