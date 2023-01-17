Kendall Capital Management Purchases 745 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. 24,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,856. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56.

