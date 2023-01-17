Kendall Capital Management Purchases 6,854 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital makes up 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,829. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.18. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 33.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victory Capital

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

