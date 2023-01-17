Kendall Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.10% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REZ traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,967. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51.

