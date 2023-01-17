Kendall Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AN stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.74. 16,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,036. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,404 shares of company stock worth $37,094,192. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

