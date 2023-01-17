Kendall Capital Management Has $1.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,519 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,367. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $235.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.