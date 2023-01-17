Kendall Capital Management Grows Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,229. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $131.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

