Kendall Capital Management Decreases Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. TEGNA accounts for about 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TEGNA by 81.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TEGNA by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in TEGNA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TEGNA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.31. 5,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.66.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $803.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.