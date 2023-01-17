Kendall Capital Management Buys 2,775 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.09% of Rent-A-Center worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCII. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $26,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

