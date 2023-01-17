Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $341.52 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Kava has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $341.52 million and approximately $61.56 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00057947 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 380,516,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,510,990 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.